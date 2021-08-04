REPORT: Kansas Might Be Nearing A Deal To Join The Big Ten

Kansas might be nearing a deal to leave the Big 12 for the Big Ten.

Mike Vernon said during an interview on 610SportsKC that he’s hearing from sources that the Jayhawks to the B1G is likely going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: @M_Vernon just said on @610SportsKC that his sources are telling him it’s imminent that KU is headed to the Big Ten. Likely to be announced within the next couple weeks. #KUbball #KUfball — Dillon Davis (@dillondavis3) August 3, 2021

“I am hearing from some people I consider to be pretty reliable that this thing is imminent… I’m not ready to say it for sure, but there’s some smoke coming out of Lawrence right now,” Vernon explained.

Here was the exact quote on @610SportsKC with @cdotharrison “I am hearing from some people I consider to be pretty reliable that this thing is imminent… I’m not ready to say it for sure, but there’s some smoke coming out of Lawrence right now.” — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) August 3, 2021

Obviously nothing is done until it’s officially done. Just the nature of the beast, and we should all be used to hearing a ton of reports at this point.

Rumors have been flying all over the place ever since Oklahoma and Texas decided to leave the Big 12 for the ACC.

BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Agree To Join The SEC. What Happens Next? https://t.co/az6WTRzgaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2021

This isn’t the first chatter we’ve heard about Kansas going to the Big 10. Vernon previously reported that the Jayhawks set up a call with the conference.

It’s crystal clear that the Big 12 is on the verge of collapsing and teams jumping ship shouldn’t surprise anyone.

KU REALIGNMENT HEARINGS: KU has a call set up with the Big Ten. — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) July 23, 2021

Will fans like adding Kansas? Seeing as how their football team isn’t any good, I’m not sold, but a move has to be made. That much is for sure.