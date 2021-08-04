Editorial

REPORT: Kansas Might Be Nearing A Deal To Join The Big Ten

Oct 20, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Kansas Jayhawks helmets sit behind the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kansas might be nearing a deal to leave the Big 12 for the Big Ten.

Mike Vernon said during an interview on 610SportsKC that he’s hearing from sources that the Jayhawks to the B1G is likely going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I am hearing from some people I consider to be pretty reliable that this thing is imminent… I’m not ready to say it for sure, but there’s some smoke coming out of Lawrence right now,” Vernon explained.

Obviously nothing is done until it’s officially done. Just the nature of the beast, and we should all be used to hearing a ton of reports at this point.

Rumors have been flying all over the place ever since Oklahoma and Texas decided to leave the Big 12 for the ACC.

This isn’t the first chatter we’ve heard about Kansas going to the Big 10. Vernon previously reported that the Jayhawks set up a call with the conference.

It’s crystal clear that the Big 12 is on the verge of collapsing and teams jumping ship shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Will fans like adding Kansas? Seeing as how their football team isn’t any good, I’m not sold, but a move has to be made. That much is for sure.