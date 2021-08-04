Sam Dekker Signs With The Toronto Raptors

Sam Dekker is back in the NBA.

The former first round pick has signed with the Raptors after spending the past two seasons playing in Europe.

Dekker has previously played for Rockets, Clippers, Cavaliers and Wizards.

After two seasons overseas, F Sam Dekker is returning to the NBA on a deal with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

I’m glad to see that Dekker has successfully fought his way back into the NBA. Once veterans head overseas, they rarely return to the NBA.

Usually, if you start in Europe, you have a shot at the NBA. Once you’re in the NBA and leave for Europe, getting back is difficult.

Yet, Dekker found a way to get it done after playing in Turkey and Russia.

The former Wisconsin star was one of the most electric college players of the past decade, and he 100% has pure NBA athleticism.

He just needed to fine tune his game, and that’s exactly what he did over the past two seasons in Europe.

Now, it’s time to find out how much gas he has left in the tank. It should be a ton of fun to see him back in the league!