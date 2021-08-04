Simone Biles Says Winning Bronze ‘Means More Than All The Golds’

Simone Biles is extremely happy with her bronze medal.

The superstar gymnast earned a bronze medal Tuesday in the balance beam competition to close out her Olympic competitions.

After about a week of absolute chaos and withdrawing from events, Biles finished on a high note. How does she feel? She’s very pumped.

“It means more than all the golds because I’ve pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve even been here. It was very emotional, and I’m just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well,” Biles said Tuesday during an interview on “TODAY.”

I know that Biles has become an easy target for a lot of people online, but I’m damn proud of the fact she finished the games by earning a medal.

She could have easily just hopped on a plane and gone home at the first sign of trouble. I think most people expected that to happen when she started missing events.

Instead, she fought back and earned another medal. It’s not hard to understand why she views the bronze as such a great accomplishment and more important than the gold medals that came during a time of relative peace.

Props to Biles for pushing through and not giving up!