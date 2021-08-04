Washington Football Team Bans ‘Native American Inspired Ceremonial Headdresses Or Face Paint’ At Games

The Washington Football team announced it will no longer allow fans to wear “Native American” inspired headdresses or face paint inside the stadium for games.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy [and] Gold,” team officials shared in a letter to Washington fans Wednesday about what would be allowed inside FedExField, according to TMZ. (RELATED: NFL Hall Of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Says He Won’t Say Redskins Name On-Air)

Washington Football Team Bans Fans From Wearing Native American Headdresses, Face Paint https://t.co/JaJhJuyC1B — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 4, 2021

“However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium,” the letter stated.

Via my email & many others, @WashingtonNFL speaks on its expectations & rules for fans for the upcoming season! #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/u6Pl3nrIvz — Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 4, 2021

The entire list of new stadium protocols was also shared on the team’s website.

There was no further information about the new “approved fan attire” and the information on the site tells fans to check out a “full list of health and safety policies” that could be found here, along with a “full list of stadium protocols” that could be found in the stadium guide. (RELATED: The Washington Redskins Will Officially Retire The Team Name)

The team announced in 2020 that it was dropping the name Redskins, a name they had used for 87 years, and changed to the Washington Football Team for the immediate future. A permanent name change is expected before the 2022 season.

President Jason Wright recently shared in a statement that the team would “choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery.”

“As I have said many times before, our new identity should unite us,” he added. “It should bring us together the way this team comes together on the football field and the way we have seen our Fans come together and proudly support our Team and our DMV community.”