‘Who Replaces Him?’: Greg Gutfeld Warns If Cuomo Goes, NY Could Go ‘From The Outer Circle Of Hell To The Inner Circle’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld warned that getting rid of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could backfire.

Gutfeld joined his cohosts on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five” to discuss calls for Cuomo’s resignation following the conclusion of an independent investigation that determined he had sexually harassed a number of women and had violated both state and federal laws. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know If You Can Find A Larger A**’: Greg Gutfeld Says CNN Covered Up Violent Crime For Political Reasons)

WATCH:

Gutfeld warned that even if it was necessary for Cuomo to resign — or face impeachment – there was a very real possibility that New York could elect someone who would do a worse job as governor.

“He’s like King Kong right now at the top of the building swatting at the planes, still clutching a woman,” Gutfeld began, adding, “I don’t think he’s going to last.”

Gutfeld then pivoted to ask, “Who replaces him? The people — we might be going from the outer circle of hell to the inner circle of hell if we get James or de Blasio — these are people who have no compassion about victims of crime,” Gutfeld continued, noting that Democratic Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were among the possible replacements.

“He’s got to go, I mean, 11 women? We should just sit back and let the process take care of it,” he added.

Gutfeld then addressed CNN anchor — and Gov. Cuomo’s brother — Chris Cuomo, who did not cover the investigation report on his show Tuesday.

“Chris Cuomo is just lucky, he doesn’t have to ever cover big ugly stories. He can play with a Q-Tip but he can’t talk about the nursing homes. He can talk about how his bro is ready to mingle but he can’t talk about the crimes with women. It’s oddly convenient,” Gutfeld concluded. “I would say that CNN could have — they should have him on as a guest. CNN should have Chris Cuomo on as a guest. Therefore he doesn’t run the segment and they could ask him questions.”