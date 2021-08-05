Arizona Wildcats Unveil New Football Uniforms

The Arizona Wildcats have released their new football uniforms.

The PAC-12 football program shared a video Wednesday afternoon giving fans a look at their newest threads, and they’re not too bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give the video a watch below.

Are the uniforms nice? Sure. Will people buy them? Probably. Do the Arizona Wildcats have much more important things to worry about?

Without a doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Football (@arizonafootball)

The Wildcats have won a grand total of nine games over the past three seasons. That’s a pretty damn pathetic record for a P5 program.

Plus, they fired Kevin Sumlin and hired Jedd Fisch. The program is in a state of change at the moment, and uniforms should be the least of their concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Football (@arizonafootball)

As a college football fanatic, I’m all for cool uniforms and things like this. However, I’m not for it when a program can’t even be .500 on a regular basis.

If you can’t win more often than not, then all the antics are truly meaningless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Football (@arizonafootball)

Now, maybe Fisch will go out there and shock the world, but I’m not holding my breath. It’s Arizona we’re talking about here. There’s no reason to believe they’ll be good until it actually happens.