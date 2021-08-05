Donald Trump Rips The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team For Winning The Bronze Medal

Former President Donald Trump had some harsh words for the U.S. women’s soccer team after they won the bronze medal.

The USNWT beat Australia 4-3 Thursday to win the bronze medal after an incredibly disappointing Olympic performance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the New York Post, Trump emailed out a statement and told people the following about Megan Rapinoe and the team:

If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job.

You can read his statement below.

New Trump statement on US Women’s Soccer receiving the bronze medal: “Woke means you lose.” pic.twitter.com/9iyIOtaHEB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 5, 2021

This isn’t the first time Trump has said something like this. During a recent interview, he also claimed going woke results in losing, and it’s hard to disagree with him on that specific issue given recent results.

My full one on one interview with President Trump on @Newsmax! Runaway Texas Democrats Fauci, Fraud, Melania, Vogue, Woke Olympics, CNN on fire, Joe or Kamala. We covered it all. WATCH pic.twitter.com/oMCKWirmDB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2021

Here are the facts of the situation. We have the most talented soccer team on the planet and we failed to even appear in the gold medal game in back-to-back Olympics.

Meanwhile, multiple members of the team spend plenty of time protesting and complaining. As I’ve said many times, if they did a little more practicing and a little less protesting, they might be better off!

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada in the Olympics. For a team that does so much complaining, we sure don’t seem to win as much as we should. This is what happens when you go woke. You don’t win and fans turn against you. pic.twitter.com/HR4q75G8D3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

When the Miracle on Ice happened, everyone in America was behind the red, white and blue. People were damn proud to be Americans. People were damn proud to be wearing this great nation’s colors.

Now, woke athletes have upset so many fans that we have people actively cheering against the Olympic team. It’s hard to believe this is where we’re at, but it’s true.

It’d be nice if we could get back to loving this country, but that doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon.