ESPN's FPI Predicts Wisconsin Will Go 11-1 During The Regular Season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

David Hookstead
ESPN thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will have an outstanding regular season.

In ESPN’s latest updated FPI, the Badgers are favored to win every single game on their schedule other than the one against Notre Dame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN only gives the Badgers a 38.6% chance of beating the Fighting Irish.

 

I would be content with going 11-1 in the regular season with a loss to Notre Dame. In fact, I’d be more than OK with that kind of regular season outcome.

If we go 11-1 in the regular season, then we still control our own playoff destiny.

 

At 11-1, we’re probably going to find ourselves matched up with a 12-0 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

From there, all bets are off and I 100% believe we can beat the Buckeyes. I respect them, but I damn sure don’t fear them.

You best believe that.

 

Now, I’m definitely still pulling for a 12-0 season. In fact, I think we will beat Notre Dame and go 12-0. I was just talking to someone about that this morning.

However, if we stumble once and find ourselves 11-1 with an undefeated conference schedule, then we’re still in amazing shape.

We’re less than a month away from the season starting, folks! Get amped up!