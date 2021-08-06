Micah Parsons Buys His Mom Sherese A House

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has pulled off an awesome move for his mom.

The former Penn State superstar was drafted in the first round of the draft in 2021, and he used some of his rookie cash to take care of his mom Sherese by buying her a house. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The official Twitter account for Penn State’s football team tweeted out some photos of the estate, and it looks awesome. Give it a look below.

Picture this: You’re 22 years old. You’re a Penn State grad. You were just selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. You finally get the chance to buy your mom a house like you’ve always dreamed to do. Life is good. Proud of you, @MicahhParsons11 👏#WeAre pic.twitter.com/5JS5C3izkc — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 4, 2021

I’ve always had a gigantic soft spot in my heart for players who buy their parents a house. I don’t know why, but I always have.

I hate watching athletes blow money on jewelry and stupid stuff like that. However, you’ll never hear me knock someone for taking care of their family.

Did it the right way!! https://t.co/HtrmrvR2mr — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 4, 2021

Parson’s contract is also worth north of $17 million, which means he can 100% afford to break off a few dollars to get his mom a house.

Props to Parsons for taking care of his mom. It’s the kind of stuff that we absolutely love to see.