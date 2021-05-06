Micah Parsons Had An Incredibly Emotional Reaction To Being Drafted By The Cowboys

Micah Parsons had an awesome reaction to being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Penn State star linebacker was drafted 12th overall last Thursday in the first round of the draft, and fans can now see the incredible reaction he had.

In a video released by the NFL late Wednesday afternoon, Parsons was consumed by emotions as the team called to inform him that they’d drafted him.

Give it a watch below.

.@MicahhParsons11 has always dreamed of playing for the @dallascowboys. His family’s reaction will give you chills. (via @NFLFilms) ????: Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL: TONIGHT at 8pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/GlPLWr06PB — NFL (@NFL) May 5, 2021

I love everything about this video. Not only was Parsons juiced to be a member of the Cowboys, but his entire family was amped up for him.

They couldn’t have been more excited for the former PSU star.

There are so many emotions on draft night. It really can be a rollercoaster. As players jump up the board, they’re flying high. If they drop, they can start to feel the lowest of lows.

Parsons going 12th was within the range people expected, and he’s now landing with the most recognizable franchise in sports in America.

I don’t blame him and his family at all for being consumed by their emotions. It was one hell of a special night!