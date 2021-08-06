USC Will Sell Alcohol At Home Games During The 2021 Season

USC football fans will be able to buy beer during home games this season.

According to 247Sports, the Trojans will sell alcohol at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2005, and that’s a win for fans! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The statement told fans, “Beer and wine will be available for public sale at select concession locations throughout the Coliseum. Fans 21-and-older with a valid identification can purchase up to two alcoholic beverages per transaction, with beer and wine sales discontinued at the end of the third quarter.”

As I’ve said too many times to count, every single college program in America should sell alcohol. There’s no reason not to.

Cold beer and football go hand-in-hand. You can’t have one without having the other. That’s a fact, my friends.

Fans drink at tailgates, we drink at the bars and we drink at house parties before games. Yet, in a lot of stadiums, the moment you walk inside, you can’t get a drop of beer.

It makes no sense at all, and it’s time for alcohol bans to end.

Let’s hope more and more schools continue to lift alcohol bans. Fans deserve cold beer and that’s what USC will give them in the fall.