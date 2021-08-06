Editorial

Justin Jefferson Suffers An Injury During Practice

Justin Jefferson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AndyMacSports/status/1423741130793967616)

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson got hurt Friday during practice.

In a video tweeted by Andy Mac, the talented receiver appeared to suffer an injury after landing on his left shoulder. The moment he hit the ground, it became obvious there was a problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment he got hurt below.

According to Adam Schefter, Jefferson suffered a “sprained AC joint” and the team believes that he’ll be just fine.

Seeing as how Justin Jefferson is one of the best players Minnesota has and is a lethal receiving option, the Vikings should be very happy this situation wasn’t worse.

If he got knocked out for an extended period of time, Kirk Cousins would have had major trouble in the passing game.

Thankfully for Minnesota, it was more or less a bad stinger that shouldn’t prevent him from playing when it matters. Vikings fans can breathe easy for the time being!