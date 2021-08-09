Despite Sexual Harassment Report, Cuomo Still Most Popular Democratic Gov. Candidate: POLL

Despite a report detailing numerous sexual harassment allegations against him, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still state Democratic voters’ top choice in a primary.

Slingshot Strategies, a left-wing data analysis firm, found that 26% of likely Democratic primary voters would support Cuomo if the Democratic Party held its primary immediately, with no other potential candidate garnering more than 9%. Slingshot polled 600 likely Democratic primary voters on Aug. 6-7, three days after state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including former employees and a state trooper on his protection detail. The poll had a margin of error of 4%.

2022 #NYGov Democratic Primary Poll: Cuomo 26%

James 9%

Ocasio-Cortez 8%

Gillibrand 6%

Garcia 6%

Hochul 4%

Bharara 4%

DiNapoli 3%

de Blasio 3%

Stringer 3%

Maloney 2%

Williams 2%

Bellone 2%

Suozzi 2%

Biaggi 1% Slingshot Strategies ~ 600 LV ~ 8/6-8/7 pic.twitter.com/Irx5hDOGhm — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) August 9, 2021

James was the second-most popular potential candidate in the poll, garnering 9%. Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finished third, with 8%. Ocasio-Cortez, along with the entirety of New York’s congressional delegation, has called for Cuomo to resign.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, announced Aug. 3 that he would “move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.” (RELATED: Poll: Nearly 1 Out Of 3 People Think Cuomo Should Serve Out Rest Of His Term Despite NY AG Ruling Governor Broke The Law)

Eighty-six members of the General Assembly have expressed support for impeaching Cuomo. He can be impeached by a simple majority of the 150 members.

Fifty-five percent of New York voters believe that Cuomo should be charged with a crime, while 63% believe that he should be impeached and removed from office, a Quinnipiac poll conducted Aug. 4-5 found. Cuomo is refusing to resign, claiming that he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

“I do kiss people on the forehead,” Cuomo added. “I do kiss people on the cheek. I do embrace people…men and women. I do on occasion say, ‘Ciao bella.’ On occasion, I do slip and say sweetheart or darling.”

He chalked up the complaints to “generational or cultural perspectives.”