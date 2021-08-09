Fan Appears To Shout The N-Word At Marlins Player Lewis Brinson

A fan appeared to yell the n-word at Miami Marlins player Lewis Brinson during a Sunday game.

During a game between the Rockies and Marlins, a fan appeared to be picked up on the TV broadcast shouting the n-word while Brinson was batting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Following the incident, ESPN reported that the Rockies are investigating the situation and the team released the following statement:

The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game. Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident. The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.

However, in a video circulating Twitter, it appeared like the fan might have been signaling the mascot instead. You can watch it below and decide for yourself.

“Dinger…Dinger!” while looking and waving at Dinger the mascot on the left side of the full video. pic.twitter.com/IFZnlAquF2 — Greg Brady 🚴 (@TheGregBrady) August 9, 2021

This is obviously a disgusting situation if he truly said the n-word and not one team should tolerate. If you’re going to shout racial slurs, then you have no business attending sporting events.

The Rockies have every right in the world to ban the idiot who did this and they should do it if he was truly saying the n-word, which seems to be up for debate at this point.

However, the team has gone all in on claiming it was a racial slur.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today’s game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

Hopefully, the Rockies are able to get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. If it was a racial slur, he has to go. If it wasn’t a racial slur, then the Rockies have some explaining to do.