Piers Morgan: Cuomo Is A ‘Fork-Tongued … Charlatan Sleazeball’ Who ‘Soared To Gold-Medal Levels Of … Hypocrisy’

Piers Morgan called Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a “fork-tongued … charlatan sleezeball” and more following multiple sexual misconduct findings against the governor.

“The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that’s also a hypocrite,’ said Tennessee Williams,” Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail in a piece published on Monday. (RELATED: ‘Stop Being A Pr*ck’: Rose McGowan Drags Cuomo, Democrats Following Sexual Misconduct Findings)

“The great American playwright wasn’t talking specifically about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – but he might as well have been,” he added. “Because, to borrow Olympic parlance as the Tokyo Games end, the fork-tongued, disingenuous, duplicitous, charlatan sleazeball has soared to Gold-medal levels of lying and hypocrisy.” (RELATED: ‘I Do It With Everyone’: Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages)

*NEW COLUMN*

When even your most devoted rats are deserting your sinking stinking sleaze ship, Governor Cuomo – it’s time to walk the plank. https://t.co/JApzwN3Qi2 pic.twitter.com/Gtut91DvOT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 9, 2021

“The fact Cuomo hasn’t yet resigned following a tidal wave of scandal that would have destroyed most other politicians months ago is mind-bogglingly baffling unless you understand the true scale of his quite staggeringly gigantic ego,” Piers continued. “This is a guy who you just know looks in the mirror each morning, gives himself a cheeky self-congratulatory wink and exclaims: ‘LOOKING HOT, BRO!’ Yet what he should be saying to himself is this: ‘TIME TO GO, BRO!'”

The former “Good Morning Britain” host noted the other scandal facing Cuomo after he “ordered nursing homes to accept thousands of potentially COVID-positive patients when they were discharged from hospital during the first wave of coronavirus in March last year, without requiring the residents to test negative for the virus first – thus condemning countless old, vulnerable people to needless death.”

Piers wrote that the New York leader consistently “lied about the number of people that were sent back to nursing homes, and the number of nursing home residents who died from the virus.”

“In other words, they lied to save their slippery skins from proper accountability and to preserve Cuomo’s cracked halo,” he added. “That halo then began to disintegrate when 11 women came forward to make claims of sexual misconduct against the Governor, and New York attorney general Letitia James announced an investigation.”

James recently announced findings of an investigation that concluded Cuomo had “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

The report also stated this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.”

“The extensive and incredibly detailed report left no room for doubt: Cuomo’s a relentless sex pest at best, and at worst, a criminal sexual predator,” the TV personality shared. “And he was doing some of this stuff at the very same time as he was publicly positioning himself as a heroic #MeToo advocate to women.”

“However, when the report was published, Cuomo went on defensive attack, denying all the claims and blaming ‘generational or cultural perspectives’ for his conduct,” he added. “In other words, he didn’t ‘honor all the women who have endured this humiliation’ and nor did he ‘honor the women who have had the courage to come forward to tell their stories.'”