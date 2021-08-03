‘Stop Being A Pr*ck’: Rose McGowan Drags Cuomo, Democrats Following Sexual Misconduct Findings

Rose McGowan dragged Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following sexual misconduct findings against him and asked if he could “stop being a prick.”

The 47-year-old actress captioned her post on Twitter on Tuesday, “A message for some trash in NY,” as she called out Cuomo and called for him to “go home.” (RELATED: Rose McGowan, Other Celebs React To Harvey Weinstein Arrest [VIDEO])

“Governor Andrew Cuomo, can’t you stop being a prick?” the actress explained in the clip she posted.”Go home.” (RELATED: Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman Over Her Pro-Female Oscar’s Dress)

She followed up her post with two other audio clips naming several Democrats including “you know who in the White House,” without naming President Joe Biden. (RELATED: ‘I Do It With Everyone’: Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages)

“This is bigger than just some stupid, gross local politician in the U.S.A.,” Rose said. “It goes up, as we know, to the White House. So you don’t believe Tara Reed who accuses you know, you know who in the White House and you don’t believe his accusers.”

She then wondered a loud about people in Cuomo’s own party and the “people who protect him,” suggesting it could go anywhere from AOC to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“Even if you don’t give a shit about women being hurt and you’re pretty crappy if that’s the case,” the “Charmed” star explained. “Or anybody getting hurt. It all goes together.”

McGowan said she not only care’s about all “his victims” but also those who protect “nursing home monsters” like “PR agencies, to assistants, to somebody’s got a big desk with a bible and an eagle on it.”

Earlier in the day, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced findings of an investigation against the governor that concluded he “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

The report also stated this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.” Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.