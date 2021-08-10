Alec Baldwin Calls Day Of Cuomo’s Resignation ‘Tragic’

Alec Baldwin responded to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday after a probe found he sexually harassed 11 women. The actor called the day “tragic.”

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” the 63-year-old actor tweeted to his million followers on Tuesday following news of Cuomo’s resignation. (RELATED: Piers Morgan: Cuomo Is A ‘Fork-Tongued … Charlatan Sleazeball’ Who ‘Soared To Gold-Medal Levels Of … Hypocrisy’)

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Wonder Why There’s A Crisis Of Trust’: Meghan McCain Accuses John Kerry For Taking Private Plane To Party)

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

The former NY governor announced he was resigning from office Tuesday, but did not admit any wrongdoing. New York Attorney General Letitia James previously announced findings of an investigation that concluded Cuomo had “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

“I’ve never crossed the line with anyone,” Cuomo stated in his press conference. “But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate.”