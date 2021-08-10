Miami Head Coach Manny Diaz Says Quarterback D’Eriq King Is Ready To Play After ACL Injury

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is ready to roll for the upcoming season.

King’s 2020 season came to a rough ending after suffering an ACL injury in Miami’s bowl game, but the talented dual-threat passer appears to be back to 100%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a recent appearance on “Packer and Durham,” head coach Manny Diaz revealed that King is pushing the limits and “ready to go.”

King had a hell of a time in 2020 before he went down with an ACL injury in the last matchup of the season. He was slicing and dicing up defenses left and right.

Then, he got hurt against Oklahoma State, and Miami fans collectively held their breath wondering how he’d recover.

D’Eriq King suffered a knee injury on this play 🙏🙏 for King👑 pic.twitter.com/DAARV2gWBd — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2020

Well, he’s back and it sounds like things are going very well. When King is at his best, he’s one of the most dominant quarterbacks in college football.

Now, it sounds like he’s going to remind people of that fact starting week one against Alabama.

Miami fans should be very happy with Diaz’s assessment of the situation!