Editorial

Miami Head Coach Manny Diaz Says Quarterback D’Eriq King Is Ready To Play After ACL Injury

Dec 5, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King rushes the football against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Miami Hurricanes won 48-0. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is ready to roll for the upcoming season.

King’s 2020 season came to a rough ending after suffering an ACL injury in Miami’s bowl game, but the talented dual-threat passer appears to be back to 100%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking)

During a recent appearance on “Packer and Durham,” head coach Manny Diaz revealed that King is pushing the limits and “ready to go.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking)

King had a hell of a time in 2020 before he went down with an ACL injury in the last matchup of the season. He was slicing and dicing up defenses left and right.

Then, he got hurt against Oklahoma State, and Miami fans collectively held their breath wondering how he’d recover.

Well, he’s back and it sounds like things are going very well. When King is at his best, he’s one of the most dominant quarterbacks in college football.

Now, it sounds like he’s going to remind people of that fact starting week one against Alabama.

Miami fans should be very happy with Diaz’s assessment of the situation!