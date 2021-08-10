‘It Pains Us To Raise Any Voice In His Defense’: Tucker Carlson Weighs In On Andrew Cuomo

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson weighed in Tuesday on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Carlson prefaced his comments by saying that he was loathed to defend Cuomo but noted that there were a few key questions that people ought to be asking — specifically with regard to Democratic New York Attorney Gen. Letitia James’ motives. (RELATED: ‘Live To Fight Another Day’: Chuck Todd Says He Expects Andrew Cuomo To Run For Office Again In His Lifetime)

WATCH:

Carlson began by asking why no one had mentioned that Cuomo was a “creep” in his first decade as governor, saying, “If Andrew Cuomo was harassing so many women, and doing it at the state capital in New York, how come we just learned he’s been doing it? Andrew Cuomo has been in office for almost 11 years.”

Carlson went on to point out the fact that Lindsey Boylan, one of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, had not made the accusation publicly until after President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

“Why did Lindsay Boylan wait two years to tell us what happened? This guy’s the governor of one of the most important states in the country, so why didn’t she pipe up before, say before the Emmy Awards? We can’t know the answer to that but it’s clear she picked a significant moment to share her allegations on Twitter,” Carlson said. “Could it be that the second that call was made, Andrew Cuomo had outlived his usefulness and it might be time to crush him and move on to someone who’s easier to control? If you think that’s a conspiracy theory, you don’t live in New York, where that kind of thinking is common.”

Carlson pointed out that New York was accustomed to “palace coups” — and that a number of them had begun in the attorney general’s office. Cuomo himself, as attorney general, had been instrumental in the investigation that ultimately took down Democratic New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

Carlson then turned his attention to the investigation report, which detailed incidents that James said amounted to sexual harassment of multiple women and violations of both state and federal law.

“The closer you read that report the more you are likely to notice that large portions of it are absurd. They don’t make sense,” Carlson said, pointing to one incident that detailed senior staff members sitting on Cuomo’s lap at official functions. “That sounds kind of creepy, as hell actually,” he said.

But then Carlson noted that another part of the report indicated that no one had felt uncomfortable with that behavior.

“So they liked sitting in Andrew Cuomo’s lap. Weird, but who are we to judge? Weirder things are happening right now,” he added. “How is this harassment? How was this a violation of the law? She’s the attorney general. Her job is not to pass moral judgment on the occupants of high office in New York, but to enforce the laws passed by the legislature.”

Carlson concluded by noting that the list of people queuing up to run for governor was getting crowded — and he argued that most of them were worse than Cuomo.

“Andrew Cuomo was an awful governor. It pains us to raise any voice in his defense,” Carlson concluded. “He was a vicious partisan, he was a thug, but if we are being honest, he was not completely insane … He wasn’t, say, Letitia James. He wasn’t Al Sharpton, he wasn’t even, pause and catch a breath there because it’s so horrifying, he wasn’t even Bill de Blasio. The most reckless and incompetent human being ever to hold elected office, a man who single-handedly discredits the idea of self-government. These people, just being honest, are worse than Andrew Cuomo. But because someone sat in Andrew Cuomo’s lap, they may soon run the state of New York.”