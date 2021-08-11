Man Tracks Down Driver Who Honked At Him, Throws Axe At Victim In Fit Of Road Rage

A suspect threw an axe at a driver near Interstate 5 in Washington on July 27, Q13 Fox reported.

King County deputies responded to a road rage report of a suspect throwing an axe at a driver near Interstate 5 on July 27. https://t.co/x0BudY21Ds — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 11, 2021

Incident reports state while merging northbound onto the NE 145th St. I-5 ramp, the driver of a Jeep continuously honked at the victim, Q13 Fox reported.

The Jeep driver followed the victim who took the Ballinger Way exit in Shoreline to avoid any sort of confrontation on the freeway, Q13 Fox reported. The Jeep driver passed the victim blocked the road with his car, Q13 Fox reported.

The Jeep driver then proceeded to throw an axe at the victim and then drove over the median and fled, Q13 Fox reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Punches Through Driver’s Window, Beats Him Up In Road Rage Incident)

Using surveillance video, authorities identified the Jeep driver and arrested the suspect three days later for several felonies, Q13 Fox reported.

The suspect, 47, allegedly yelled at another man in the roadway in Everett on June 29, according to Q13 Fox. The suspect used racial slurs threatened the victim, according to Q13 Fox.

Shortly after that incident, investigating deputies said a theft occurred at a Home Depot, in which the suspect drove a silver Jeep Cherokee, according to Q13 Fox.

The suspect was taken into custody at a Seattle park on July 30, according to Q13 Fox. The suspect was wanted for a “Felony Hate Crime, Felony Eluding, and Theft, as well as an outstanding Felony warrant for First-Degree Robbery out of King County.”