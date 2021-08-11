The Colts Extend Head Coach Frank Reich Through The 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have reached an extension agreement with head coach Frank Reich.

The team announced Wednesday morning that Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have both been extended through the 2026 season.

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

Cornerstones cemented. ☑️ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 11, 2021

Reich is 28-20 through three seasons with the Colts, and it’s crystal clear to anyone paying attention that the team is headed in the right direction.

Despite dealing with multiple quarterback issues through his tenure and another one in 2021 with Carson Wentz getting hurt, the Colts have strung together some successful seasons.

Now, Reich isn’t going anywhere for at least a few more seasons.

The bullpen of great coaches in the NFL isn’t exactly deep. When you find a great coach, you have to do whatever is necessary to keep him.

That’s what the Colts have now down with Reich and GM Chris Ballard. While financial details aren’t known, I’m sure both are getting a bag.

