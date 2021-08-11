No Party Compares to a HighKey Party

The HighKey team is changing the definition of high key parties; making the most of the party scene for brand recognition and client/company promotion. June is proving to be a busy month for the Lintz brothers as they move forward with promoting parties and other exclusive opportunities.

With a yacht party and two mansion parties under their belts, HighKey is staking their claim in the live event space, offering a place for like-minded individuals to come and party. The Lintz brothers and the HighKey team intend to continue throwing their branded parties, which offer client promotion and recognition. While a third mansion party is rumored to be in the works, there has not been a definitive date set for the event.

HighKey Has Only Just Begun

The Lintz brothers have been consistently innovating their brand. From an agency that creates social media moguls to now throwing HighKey branded parties for regular patrons and clients, the possibilities are endless, and they have only just begun.

Bringing back live entertainment, Blueface, Rich the Kid, and DDG performed at the first party. At the second party, Blueface returned, and this time Lil Pump was also on the stage. As performers who are putting on shows for the masses, there is no better recognition than through social media posts and any videos that may have been taken.

The next party shows promise to be the largest mansion party yet. The first party had approximately 300 to 400 guests, but this number doubled to 800 for the second mansion party, even in the same week. There is no way to estimate how many will be at the next party, but the additional time to spread the word and make preparations can only mean good things for the turnout; many attendees of the first two parties had less than 48 hours to prepare.

Every Major Influencer Comes HighKey Party

Social media influencers were eager to be a part of the HighKey party experience, also taking advantage of the free food and drink that came with their purchase of a ticket. Some of the more notable names that came to the first party included Harry Jowsey and Trey Songz. The Faze Clan, Blake Gray, and DJ Akademiks were among the special guests who attended the second mansion party. The guest list for the third party is growing already.

The sponsors of these great events included names like Robby Clark and Dylan Suitor, both friends and clients of HighKey and successful in real estate. In addition, AEVOLVE sponsored the second party. There has been no indication of who the sponsor of the next mansion party will be at this time.

The official page for all Highkey Party content is @highkeyparty on Instagram.