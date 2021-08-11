CDC Says ‘Pregnant People’ Should Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging pregnant and breastfeeding women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC issued updated guidance Wednesday, saying pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and recommended they get vaccinated against the virus. The agency’s recommendations match those of major obstetrician organizations.

“The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against COVID-19 more urgent than ever,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday, adding that “vaccination is essential to protect pregnant people.”

The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever. Read why @CDCgov recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/SAVvJS9Dgj pic.twitter.com/ufxzcLPy83 — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 11, 2021

The agency cited a preliminary study which found no evidence vaccines were associated with a higher rate of miscarriage.

“These findings add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy are safe,” the study read.

An earlier study cited in the updated guidance “did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines,” but also failed to find evidence of increased risk.

Preliminary: New CDC study found no increased risk of miscarriage after #COVID19 vaccination during early pregnancy. These findings can help inform discussions about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy between pregnant people & healthcare providers: https://t.co/pBVlI6STf8 pic.twitter.com/kruX8OJvyl — CDC (@CDCgov) August 11, 2021

The CDC also suggested the shot may protect the baby as well as the mother.

“Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies,” the agency said. (RELATED: Fauci Understands Americans Want Freedom, But Says Vaccine Mandates Are Necessary)

While the CDC acknowledged potential side effects of the vaccine, the agency did not believe pregnant women to be at greater risk.

“Pregnant people have not reported different side effects from non-pregnant people after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” the agency said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.