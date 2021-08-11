Video Reportedly Shows Hunter Biden Naked, Claiming Another Laptop Was Stolen With ‘Crazy Sex’ In It

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, said Russian drug dealers stole his laptop for blackmail in 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room as he was close to overdosing, the Daily Mail reported.

In January 2019, Hunter Biden used his laptop to film himself having sex with a woman, the Daily Mail reported. He left the camera on and told her about a time he spent “18 days going round form penthouse suite to penthouse suite,” sometimes spending about $10,000 per night in Las Vegas, according to the Daily Mail.

I feel like Hunter whines to hookers a lot about his problems. Does he not know most people do that on Twitter all day and it’s 100% free? https://t.co/fNYKiYepIc — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 11, 2021

“I spent f***ing crazy amounts of money,” Biden reportedly said. “I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.”

Biden told the prostitute that when he woke up, a Russian 35-year-old brunette “refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance,” the Daily Mail reported. He told the prostitute they did not know if he was dead, and then he realized his computer was missing, according to the outlet.

“I think [the guy’s] the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**.”

“They have videos of me doing this,” he said, referring to the filmed sex he just finished. “They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know.”

After the prostitute asked him if he was worried Russian thieves would try to blackmail him, he said, “Yeah in some way yeah.”

“My dad [inaudible] running for president,” he told the prostitute.

Corrupt American media who manically pushed ludicrous 2016 Russia hoax put all hands on deck to rig 2020 election by violently suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story. In latest development, Hunter says he’s victim of … Russian blackmail operation. https://t.co/XmFsEmd5Q0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 12, 2021

This is the third laptop of Biden’s that has allegedly been stolen or missing.

Biden abandoned the first laptop—a 2015 Macbook Pro—at a Delaware computer store two years ago, according to the Daily Mail. At the home of his friend, psychiatrist Keith Ablow, federal agents seized the second laptop that holds sensitive information on Joe Biden and embarrassing content of Hunter.