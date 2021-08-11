Editorial

Wednesday Marks The 1-Year Anniversary Of The Big Ten Attempting To Cancel The 2020 Football Season

David Hookstead, Big Ten Anniversary (Credit: Getty Images/David Hookstead Compilation)!

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of the Big Ten trying to cancel football and the start of the war that followed.

On August 11, 2020, the B1G and commissioner Kevin Warren announced that the football season had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big Ten’s decision to cancel football was quickly followed by the PAC-12 and several G5 conferences. In the weeks that followed, a massive war broke out to save football, and it’s something none of us will ever forget.

Led by Greg Sankey and the SEC, courageous fans banded together to fight the B1G’s power brokers and save the sport.

In a sense, we fought to save the soul of the nation we call home. It wasn’t a battle anyone had ever dreamed of or asked for.

Yet, that’s the thing about being a hero. You never ask for it. It just kind of works out that way sometimes.

In the immediate aftermath of the B1G’s cowardly decision, I retreated to an undisclosed location with a massive lakeside mansion armed with my cellphone, a Canyon 55 cooler loaded with Busch Light and the desire to save my people.

Staring out over the lake one night after about 20 Busch Lights, I turned to one of my close friends and I vowed to do whatever was necessary to make sure the B1G played football.

After talks with people back home, individuals in the government and people with ties to certain programs, I decided the only option we had left was to fight.

It’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees. If cowardly university and government leaders were going to steal football from the Big Ten, then I wasn’t going down without expending all my energy on the battlefield.

After forming unlikely alliances with people at Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan and other programs I usually hate, we armed up and jumped into the trenches.

Over the next several weeks, we fought like hell to save this nation’s greatest sport and shine a light on the insane damage canceling football would have done.

In the end, the Big Ten agreed to play football but it was a long 188 days of exhausting war that I hope I never have to repeat again.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year. Feels like it was just yesterday I was on the phone with former officials figuring out what the hell to do.

Time sure does fly.

It’s also a reminder that it’s not about how you start the fight. It’s about how you finish. We got knocked down but we bounced back and played a successful season.

To all the men and women who joined me, I’m damn proud to have spent time fighting from March 2020 through the return announcement in September to make sure football happened during the pandemic. All of you will always be part of my football family.