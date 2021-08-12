FX Drops Trailer For ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ About President Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky And The Fallout

FX finally dropped the trailer on Thursday for the much anticipated “Impeachment: American Crime Story” about President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and the fallout that ensued.

In the clip shared on YouTube, we get our first look at all the power players that will be part of the third installment in the anthology series, the Wrap.com reported.

It stars Sarah Paulson, playing Linda Tripp, who becomes friends with White House intern Monica Lewinsky played by Beanie Feldstein who reveals to her that she’s “in the midst of an affair with the President of the United States.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

WATCH:

Paulson and Feldstein are joined by Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders who plays Ann Coulter. Each one of the characters makes an appearance in the nearly two-minute-long clip. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Preview)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones,” a description released with the trailer read. “All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.”

It is the third installment from the network, which includes “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” premieres September 7 on FX.