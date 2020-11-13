Country Music Superstar Chris Stapleton Releases His New Album ‘Starting Over’

Country music star Chris Stapleton has dropped his new album “Starting Over.”

Stapleton released the highly-anticipated album Friday, and I have no doubt that plenty of songs on it will be all over the charts.

As of this moment, I’ve only listened to about half of it. After making it through half of the album, I have no worries about calling it awesome.

It looks like Stapleton has another monster hit on his hands with “Starting Over.”

One of the best parts about Chris Stapleton is that he gives fans an old school vibe when he’s rocking out with his music.

A lot of it pays homage to the badass era of Johnny Cash and other country music icons. While country music these days is pretty soft, Stapleton is still rough around the edges and embraces it.

That’s one of the main reasons why he’s been so insanely successful.

So, if you’re looking for a new country album to sink your teeth into, then you can’t go wrong with “Starting Over.”

Below are a few tracks from Stapleton’s new album. Enjoy!