Nick Saban Doesn’t Sound Like He Wants To Join Social Media, Would Do It To Help The Program

Alabama football coach Nick Saban sounds like he has very little interest in joining social media.

Saban has never taken the plunge into the world of social media, and it doesn’t sound like that will likely change in the near future. However, he hasn’t completely ruled it out! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

“If any of you out there can convince me that me having a Twitter account is going to help us do a better job in either one of those things [evaluating and recruiting players], then I might consider it. Otherwise, I don’t know why I would consider doing it,” Saban said Wednesday when asked about potentially joining social media.

You can watch his full comments in the video from AL.com below.

Saban staying away from social media is almost certainly the correct call. Let’s just all be honest with each other.

Social media is a disaster most of the time. It’s fueled by the outrage machine, and the positives rarely outweigh the negatives.

Look no further than the Colorado Rockies/racial slur fiasco for proof of that fact.

The Colorado Rockies falsely accused a man of saying the n-word and the team STILL HAS THE TWEET UP SMEARING HIM after he was proven innocent The Rockies need to apologize and immediately delete the tweet. This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/F2LZaHs8EK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2021

Saban’s job is to win national titles, and by all metrics, he’s damn good at it because he has seven rings. The man doesn’t know how to lose.

Is Twitter going to help him win national titles? I somehow doubt it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Focus on winning football games, and leave social media to those of us who live in the mud.