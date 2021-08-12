Protesters Burn Picture Of Tucker Carlson, American Flag Outside Of Fox News HQ

Protesters burned an American flag and a picture of Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson outside of Fox News’ headquarters Wednesday evening in Manhattan, videos show.

A video posted on Twitter showed the crowd yelling outside of the studio.

“You’re full of lies, you’re all racist, you’re Nazis, you’re Zionists, you’re KKK, Proud Boys, and probably a bunch of police officers,” one protester can be heard saying. “He’s laughing, but this isn’t funny, black people are dying and you’re not talking about that.”

Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company “You’re all racist, you’re nazis, you’re zionists, you’re KKK” pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

One person lit up what appears to be a smoke signal, and a group burned an American flag and a photo of Carlson. (RELATED: ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’)

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

“I’m proud to be burned with the flag,” Carlson told Townhall reporter Julio Rosas.

Black Lives Matter protesters repeatedly expressed animosity toward Fox News during the protests and riots that followed George Floyd’s death in May of 2020. Fox News reporter Leland Vittert was chased out of a riot in Washington, D.C., and a crowd threw his microphone and water at him while shouting “fuck Fox News!”