NY Supreme Court Sides With Project Veritas, Allows Group To Depose The New York Times

The New York Supreme Court sided with Project Veritas in a ruling Thursday, meaning the organization will be allowed to depose the New York Times.

The New York Times was sued last November over their coverage of a Veritas video that alleged people connected to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar were involved in illegal ballot harvesting. The lawsuit pertained to two stories in the Times, one by Maggie Astor and another by Tiffany Hsu, that characterized Veritas’ video as “deceptive” and said it was likely part of a “coordinated disinformation campaign,” The Hill reported.

The court dismissed the Times’ initial motion to dismiss the case, a decision that the paper appealed. The Times asked the court to issue a stay to prevent Project Veritas from deposing the Times until the appeal was resolved, which could take years. (RELATED: Project Veritas Sues Oregon To Allow Undercover Reporting)

“Here, having failed to convince the Court that [Project Veritas’] case should be dismissed, [The New York Times] also failed to demonstrate the extraordinary justification required for the imposition of the drastic remedy of a stay pending appeal,” the court said in their opinion, which was posted on Project Veritas’ Instagram account.

Project Veritas Media Relations Manager Mario Balaban told the Daily Caller that the first New York Times deposition could come “any day.”

“We already have New York Times deposition tapes in our possession,” he claimed.

“This is a victory for justice,” Balaban added. “Project Veritas does not fear depositions. In fact, we actually look forward to them, because we have nothing to hide.”

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe also announced in April that he was suing Twitter. The social media platform banned O’Keefe after Project Veritas released video footage that appeared to show CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting the network uses “propaganda.”