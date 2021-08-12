Editorial

The Washington Huskies Will Sell Alcohol At Home Football Games

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 28: Dylan Morris #9 of the Washington Huskies throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Husky Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Washington Huskies will sell alcohol at home games this season.

According to Mike Vorel, the program will sell beer and wine at Husky Stadium starting during the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Interestingly enough, alcohol will still be banned in the student section in what is most likely an effort to stop underage drinking.

The Huskies are just the latest program to take the step to start offering fans cold beer during college football games.

As I’ve said many times, it should happen at every program, and I’m glad we can add Washington to the list.

 

There’s literally no reason why beer shouldn’t be sold at literally every single college football game in America.

There’s no reason at all it should be restricted. Ice cold beer and football go hand-in-hand. They’re meant for each other.

Props to Washington for making the right call. Hopefully, we eventually reach a point when beer at college games isn’t even considered new or something to be applauded. It will just be the standard.