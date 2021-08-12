The Washington Huskies Will Sell Alcohol At Home Football Games

The Washington Huskies will sell alcohol at home games this season.

According to Mike Vorel, the program will sell beer and wine at Husky Stadium starting during the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let there be beer, and wine, and Washington football. UW Athletics announced Wednesday that beer and wine will be sold throughout Husky Stadium during the 2021 football season. A no re-entry policy will be implemented as well: https://t.co/arHr1pWmo5 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2021

Interestingly enough, alcohol will still be banned in the student section in what is most likely an effort to stop underage drinking.

Of note: beer/wine will not be allowed in the “Dawg Pack” student sections. Sorry, kids, but the university apparently doesn’t trust you not to share beers with your underage buddies. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2021

The Huskies are just the latest program to take the step to start offering fans cold beer during college football games.

As I’ve said many times, it should happen at every program, and I’m glad we can add Washington to the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football)

There’s literally no reason why beer shouldn’t be sold at literally every single college football game in America.

There’s no reason at all it should be restricted. Ice cold beer and football go hand-in-hand. They’re meant for each other.

Props to Washington for making the right call. Hopefully, we eventually reach a point when beer at college games isn’t even considered new or something to be applauded. It will just be the standard.