It’s Another Great Day Of College Football In America

The sun is up on this fine Saturday morning in America, and that means it’s another great day of college football.

Despite the fact that we’ve continued to deal with some coronavirus issues the past several weeks, college football is still rolling in the USA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is a great day for football, but the Wisconsin Badgers are finally back on the field after another week off because of Minnesota’s coronavirus issues.

We’re playing the Hoosiers, and you best believe that I’m going to be crushing beers from the opening kick through the end of the game.

If you’re not drinking beer with me today, then I have to ask what the hell you’re doing with your life. This is America.

In this country, we drink beer and we watch football. That’s the spirit that beat the Japanese!

So, let’s ignore those with negative attitudes, and let’s have ourselves one hell of a great Saturday. The season is winding down, which means we don’t have many more of these left.

Hit up the boys, grab tons of beer and let’s watch college football until we fall asleep.