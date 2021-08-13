‘Welcome To ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain Unloads On Biden For ‘Absolutely Shameful’ Handling Of Afghanistan

Meghan McCain unloaded on President Joe Biden in a series of tweets Friday, calling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “absolutely shameful.”

McCain began by noting that there were a lot of people who believed pulling out of Afghanistan — after 20 years — was the right move, and she argued that the problem was not the fact it was being done so much as the way it was being done. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Making Him More Powerful’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Attacking DeSantis Could Create A 2024 Monster)

“Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision — this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal,” she said, noting that in addition to leaving allies behind in Afghanistan, Biden had then left the White House even as the Taliban closed in on Kabul. “We left our translators, women, children, people who helped us for 20 years to be slaughtered & our president just called a lid until Wednesday.”

McCain went on to say that her father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, would have been outraged over the way the troop withdrawal had been implemented and would have addressed the matter both publicly and to Biden directly.

“Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was),” McCain continued. “Let me tell you one god damn thing — he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging.”

“This is an absolutely shameful moment for our country. Shame on this administration. God be with our allies and the women and children in Afghanistan,” she added.

“Also — welcome to ISIS 3.0,” McCain concluded.”Give credit to the Biden administration.”