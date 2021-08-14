Bill Maher Defends Matt Damon, Rips The ‘Woke Police’

Bill Maher had another incredible segment Friday night on his show.

The legendary comedian and HBO star discussed the latest attempt to cancel Matt Damon because “The Bourne Identity” actor recently admitted to stopping using a gay slur, and later clarified that he never personally used it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, that wasn’t enough to satisfy the woke mob coming for his head. Once again, Maher had possibly the most refreshing and honest take on the internet.

“He’s got a clean water charity and delivers food to Haiti. What have you done, Vox headline writer? And yet, he’s always getting pulled over by the woke police for something,” Maher told his audience before running down a list of attacks on Damon.

Why is Matt Damon always in the doghouse with the online hall monitors of righteousness? He is one of the most likable guys in Hollywood, with impeccable liberal credentials. Yet always flailing around in cancel culture quicksand. #BureauOfWokeness #Wokeatraz pic.twitter.com/B9xdqqqbZO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 14, 2021

At this point, it’s hard to argue that anyone is better than Maher when it comes to liberals policing their own kind.

As I’ve said before, it’s not that Maher became more conservative. He’s not a right wing guy. It’s that his own side became so radical on things like cancel culture and wokeness that Maher now seems like he shifted to the right.

He didn’t abandon liberals. The far left abandoned him by promoting nonsense like cancel culture. This is just the latest example.

How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

Does anyone honestly believe Matt Damon is a bad guy? Does anyone in their heart truly believe Matt Damon is malicious? The answer is no.

Matt Damon, who you might not agree with politically, is not the devil or anything close to it. He said he doesn’t believe a gay slur is acceptable after not feeling that way as a younger person, and somehow, he should now be thrown in prison. I thought the entire point of life was that you grow and learn?

Perhaps that only applies to people who totally walk the party line like this is North Korea.

If you really believe Matt Damon is a terrible person destroying the world because he’s not woke enough, then the problem is with you. Props to Maher for bluntly pointing that out.