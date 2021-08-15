More Than 700 Dead As 7.2 Earthquake Hits Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday, killing over 700 people, according to The New York Times.

Rescuers and volunteers searched for survivors in collapsed buildings Sunday, and officials raised the death toll to over 700. During a news conference Sunday, head of Haiti‘s Civil Protection Agency Jerry Chandler confirmed that at least 724 people had been killed, The New York Times reported.

The earthquake flattened buildings, trapping people in the rubble in the western part of Haiti’s southern peninsula. The country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, did not experience any major damage, The New York Times reported.

BREAKING: Haiti’s earthquake death toll soars, with at least 724 people dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured, according to civil defense officials. The magnitude 7.2 quake destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of people. https://t.co/GJneMm35Rp — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2021

A major supermarket and other smaller food suppliers collapsed in Les Cayes, leaving half a million Haitians with a lack of supplies, according to the New York Times.

Hospitals were also severely damaged. Officials believe there are about 30 doctors tending to one million people, The New York Times reported.

The scope of the damage and casualties is not yet fully known, but hospitals are overwhelmed, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: US Sends Investigators To Haiti To Help Find President’s Assassins)

The disaster hit as the country recovers from the unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, causing a lack of leadership. Haiti is also suffering from systemic gang violence, The New York Times reported.