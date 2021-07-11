US Sends Investigators To Haiti To Help Find President’s Assassins

The U.S. sent investigators to Haiti to assist in the investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to a senior Pentagon official.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said an interagency team from Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were heading to Haiti to assist the investigation. “I think that’s really where our energies are best applied right now, helping the get their arms around investigating this incident,” Kirby said.

Confusion and chaos have followed in the days since President Moïse was assassinated on Wednesday. Neurosurgeon Ariel Henry, who was appointed Prime Minister by Moïse two days before his assassination, and current interim prime minister Claude Joseph are both vying for power in Haiti, creating a “volatile political crisis,” according to The New York Times.

Twenty suspects have been arrested in connection with the assassination as of Saturday, including 2 Haitian Americans, according to CNN. There is a massive manhunt underway for additional suspects. Haitian authorities have called the group “professional killers.”

Haitian officials began requesting deployment of U.S. Troops Friday, a request which has thus far been denied.