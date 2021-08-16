Jim Harbaugh Gives Pathetic Answer When Talking About Michigan’s Expectations For Success In 2021

Jim Harbaugh has some very low expectations when it comes to being successful.

Harbaugh is fighting for his job as he enters the 2021 season, and there’s a very real chance that it could be his final season in Ann Arbor. Fans would define a successful year as winning at least 10 games and winning a major bowl game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man running the show thinks it’s simply getting better!

Harbaugh said the following during a recent appearance on the Big Ten Network when asked about what it means to be successful in 2021, according to 247Sports:

It’s getting better every day. What I want for this team right now is to get better every single day as one. Felt like we came out of that today, now we’ll go watch the tape, see if we can’t make the meetings tonight the best meetings we’ve had so far in this camp. Then come back tomorrow, put the pads back on and try to get a mile-an-hour faster tomorrow.

To me, these comments feel like Harbaugh is trying to brace fans for the inevitable reality that the Wolverines are going to be terrible in 2021.

If you asked Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney or Ryan Day what it means to be successful, they would give a hell of a lot better answer than Harbaugh’s.

They’d be talking about championships. Harbaugh is out here simply trying to survive. If that’s not a monster red flag, then I don’t know what is.

It sounds like the Wolverines are going to be trash and he knows it.

Best of luck to all the Michigan fans out there this upcoming season. It sounds like you’re going to need it!