Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shot During Chase With Suspect

A Michigan sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after being fatally shot during a chase with a suspect, police confirmed.

Deputy Ryan Proxmire died Sunday after succumbing to gunshot wounds sustained during a pursuit, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. “It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce Deputy Ryan Proxmire has [sic] succumb to his injuries,” the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Our condolences and prayers are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. May he Rest In Peace. #odmp pic.twitter.com/x2vuEeXxON — Monroe Police Department MI (@monroe_police) August 16, 2021

The tragic incident unfolded Saturday night when deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office encountered a suspect at a gas station in Galesburg who had earlier been involved in a pursuit with another police agency, police said. Deputies attempted to make contact with the unidentified suspect when the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies and jumped back into a car and fled the scene. (RELATED: Watch As Officer Narrowly Misses Being Shot In The Head By Suspect)

Deputies pursued the suspect, who allegedly fired several rounds at deputies from the vehicle, according to police. Proxmire was struck by gunfire and his patrol vehicle went off road. A passerby noticed the patrol vehicle stranded on the road and immediately called 911. Proxmire was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The other deputies continued to pursue the suspect when the suspect lost control of his car and drove into a field. “Once in the open field, the suspect vehicle became stuck and immobilized. The suspect exited the vehicle and again shot at Sheriff’s Deputies,” police said. “The Deputies returned fire, and the suspect died at the scene.”

The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.