Tropical Depression Threatens Haiti With Rain And Mudslides After Earthquake Killed Over 1,200

A tropical depression potentially delivering up to 15 inches of rain and mudslides is threatening Haiti after a massive earthquake on Saturday killed over 1,200 people.

Tropical depression Grace was headed toward the southern coast of Haiti early Monday, bringing 35-mile-per-hour winds, according to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Here are the 11 AM AST, August 16th Key Messages for Tropical Depression #Grace. Heavy rainfall is expected today across the Dominican Republic & Haiti which could lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Latest Info: https://t.co/yogJDcfFzg pic.twitter.com/3M9d6Ms1nv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2021

The storm is expected to bring flash flooding and mudslides to Haiti Monday and Tuesday, after the country witnessed a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday that killed over 1,200 people and injured 5,700, according to CNN. The quake destroyed 13,694 homes and damaged another 13,785, according to official data.

Here are the 10 AM CDT, August 16th Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Fred. Latest Info: https://t.co/vbprzkjSVW pic.twitter.com/eTcgYXQhK0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2021

“The main threat in those areas is probably going to be flash flooding and mudslides,” Weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce said on Sunday. This could cause further damage to buildings and prolong rescue efforts for those affected by the earthquake, The Weather Channel said. (RELATED: US Sends Investigators To Haiti To Help Find President’s Assassin)

“I am worried about the upcoming storm as it can complicate the situation for us,” Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s civil protection agency, said on Sunday, according to CNN.

Haiti ranks as one of the countries in the world most vulnerable to natural disasters, according to a report by the U.N.-affiliated humanitarian information service ReliefWeb. In the last 35 years, 76 natural disasters affected the country.

