Deshaun Watson Is Being Investigated By The FBI, Tony Buzbee Claims

Deshaun Watson is allegedly being investigated by the FBI.

The Houston Texans superstar quarterback is currently facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, and Tony Buzbee, who represents Watson’s accusers, has allegedly been in contact with the FBI about an ongoing investigation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

“Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal. Well, it was the FBI…They contacted me and I’ve met with them three times now and now they’ve met with several of the plaintiffs in the case,” Buzbee explained during an interview with League of Justice founder Amy Dash.

BREAKING: Exclusive Interview: Tony Buzbee claims, ‘FBI Investigating Deshaun Watson.’ | League of Justice https://t.co/RLGasmebRg — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 17, 2021

Buzbee also told Dash that the FBI is allegedly interested in Watson because he allegedly used the internet to contact women and individuals might have crossed state lines.

“He said to me [the FBI agent], he’s like, ‘look, what I’ve heard is that most of the reachouts occurred via the internet which creates jurisdiction for us. But then I understand there were these two women that were from out of state, which obviously creates more jurisdiction as well,'” Buzbee claimed an FBI agent told him.

.@AmyDashTV of https://t.co/zFlyqKUguu on @SportsRadio610 “Any time the internet is involved-especially social media as it relates to prostitution-It’s a federal crime to recruit someone using the internet knowing that when you get them somewhere there will be coercion.” — Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) August 17, 2021

.@Audacy legal insider @AmyDashTV w/ us now on @SportsRadio610 “My opinion is that if Buzbee met with the FBI 3 times as he said.. If FBI met w/ his clients has he said.. I don’t think this is jus ta ploy.. I feel confident that the FBI is involved in some way, shape or form.” — Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) August 17, 2021

While all of this is just alleged at this time, it’s just the latest sign that Deshaun Watson might be facing a serious situation.

As of right now, the NFL has refused to remove him from the field. If a game was held today, Watson could play if he wanted to.

REPORT: Police Are Trying To Interview The Woman Who Made Graphic ‘Butt’ Allegations Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/S3ASR8MlHH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2021

With news breaking that the FBI is allegedly involved, you have to wonder if Roger Goodell will be motivated to put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

As I’ve said too many times to count, you can’t have a guy running around on the field who is facing more than 20 civil accusers and might be under FBI investigation.

Deshaun Watson update: Houston PD has reportedly been inquiring about how it can reach and interview this woman who did an alleged tell all on Youtube but has not filed a civil suit, acc’d to sources. 👇 Plus, I’m told there are zero settlement talks happening https://t.co/N6I641Xclb — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 5, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, but it’s clear this situation is far from over.