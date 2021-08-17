Editorial

Deshaun Watson Is Being Investigated By The FBI, Tony Buzbee Claims

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Deshaun Watson is allegedly being investigated by the FBI.

The Houston Texans superstar quarterback is currently facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, and Tony Buzbee, who represents Watson’s accusers, has allegedly been in contact with the FBI about an ongoing investigation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal. Well, it was the FBI…They contacted me and I’ve met with them three times now and now they’ve met with several of the plaintiffs in the case,” Buzbee explained during an interview with League of Justice founder Amy Dash.

Buzbee also told Dash that the FBI is allegedly interested in Watson because he allegedly used the internet to contact women and individuals might have crossed state lines.

“He said to me [the FBI agent], he’s like, ‘look, what I’ve heard is that most of the reachouts occurred via the internet which creates jurisdiction for us. But then I understand there were these two women that were from out of state, which obviously creates more jurisdiction as well,'” Buzbee claimed an FBI agent told him.

While all of this is just alleged at this time, it’s just the latest sign that Deshaun Watson might be facing a serious situation.

As of right now, the NFL has refused to remove him from the field. If a game was held today, Watson could play if he wanted to.

With news breaking that the FBI is allegedly involved, you have to wonder if Roger Goodell will be motivated to put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

As I’ve said too many times to count, you can’t have a guy running around on the field who is facing more than 20 civil accusers and might be under FBI investigation.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, but it’s clear this situation is far from over.