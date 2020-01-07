Superstar Lizzo Says She Has ‘Quit Twitter’ Because Of The ‘Internet Bullies’

Lizzo said she has “quit Twitter” and it is all due to what she called “internet bullies” and all the “negativity on the internet” she’s been seeing.

"Yeah I can't do this Twitter s— no more.. too many trolls," the 31-year-old rapper tweeted to her millions of followers. "I'll be back when I feel like it." The tweet was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Jan 4, 2020 at 2:27pm PST

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker then followed that up on Monday with a message on her Instagram story explaining that she was done with Twitter for good.

“I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter,” Lizzo explained. “I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal.”

“I would love to be on Twitter ’cause I could connect with you people who positively support me … not to mention spreading my own positive messages,” she added.”But now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m not just dealing with Internet bullies, I’m dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone.”

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker continued, “…when I see how, not just insensitive, but hateful and hurtful we are towards each other—when I just log on every day and see something devastating and something tragic every single day. Even from my well of positivity, I feel it and it doesn’t feel good.”