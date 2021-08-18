‘You Shouldn’t Have The Mayor Making Medical Decisions’: ‘Fox & Friends’ Panel Blows Up Over Vaccine Mandates

The Fox & Friends panel tore into vaccine mandates during Wednesday morning’s show.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that vaccines would essentially be mandated in New York City. Everyone will soon need a vaccine pass to go out to eat, to the gym or to other entertainment venues. De Blasio said during a recent press conference that the vaccine passports were about “protecting people” and were necessary to “move us out of a global crisis.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said that people who are unable to get the vaccination have to “shelter in place now like an American in Afghanistan.” He also pointed out that workers in the hospitality industry could face fines of up to $2,500 for breaking the rules. (RELATED: Psaki Evades When Asked Whether Vaccine Mandates Will Hurt People Of Color)

Steve Doocy told Kilmeade that de Blasio may be correct in the fact that the mandate could encourage people to get vaccinated.

“People are making their own decisions,” Kilmeade said. “You shouldn’t have the mayor making medical decisions.”

Ainsley Earhardt cited a woman in Brooklyn who said that the city is “segregating people” and compared it to the civil rights movement. Kilmeade said that African-Americans don’t have high vaccination numbers and that the mandate would disproportionately affect them.

“Keep in mind too, if you look at the stats, mostly African-Americans in New York City are the ones who are not vaccinated,” Kilmeade added. “Where is Al Sharpton on that? How is that fair? Now they can’t go to theaters, they can’t go to plays, they can’t go to restaurants, they can’t go to gyms.”