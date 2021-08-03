De Blasio’s Vaccine Passports Will Hit Minority, Poor Communities The Hardest

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new vaccine passport system will disproportionately impact communities of color, according to New York City’s own government health data.

De Blasio announced Monday that New Yorkers would soon be required to show proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor facilities like gyms, restaurants and entertainment venues. About two-thirds of adults in New York City are vaccinated, but those who aren’t are disproportionately black and Hispanic.

According to city data, 71% and 46% of Asian and white residents, respectively, are fully vaccinated. Just 42% of Hispanic New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and the rate for black New Yorkers is even less, at 31%.

NYC’s COVID vaccine dashboard has vax rates by race pic.twitter.com/pZcILk2Sqw — HHH_Report (@HHH_Report) August 3, 2021

The mandate will also have a disproportionate impact based on income. The Bronx is the city’s poorest borough based on median income by a wide margin. It also has the lowest vaccination rate of the five boroughs, at 51%. (RELATED: De Blasio Says ‘Voluntary Phase Is Over’ On Vaccines)

Mayor de Blasio is announcing that 69% of Blacks, 58% of Latinos, and the majority of Bronx residents are ineligible to eat in a restaurant or go to a gym. https://t.co/oyw8kgRDKS — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 3, 2021

New York City is the first American city to implement a government-mandated vaccine passport system. Similar systems have been put into action in foreign countries like France and Israel. The former saw widespread protests after the arrival of vaccine passports, alongside an increase in vaccination rate.