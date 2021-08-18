Meghan McCain Opens Up In New Memoir About ‘Why She Decided To Leave’ ‘The View’

Meghan McCain opened up about “why she decided to leave” the hit ABC show “The View” in an upcoming memoir titled, “Bad Republican.”

In the audio-only memoir, the former co-host of “The View” also reflected on “the final moments she spent by her father’s [John McCain’s] side,” a description released with the memoir said. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her View Exit and Motherhood in ‘Personal’ New Memoir https://t.co/qEZYOm582y — People (@people) August 18, 2021

The former Fox News host also dived into “her (mis)adventures on the New York dating scene before meeting her now-husband, Ben [Domenech],” the description added. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Making Him More Powerful’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Attacking DeSantis Could Create A 2024 Monster)

The “unsparingly honest” memoir also will focus on where the thinks “the Republican Party, and the country, goes from here,” an “awkward phone call she received from Donald [Trump] and Melania [Trump]and “why a miscarriage and the birth of her daughter, Liberty, have left her so fired up about women’s rights.”

“This has been a really wild ride, the past four years of my life,” Meghan shared on her final day of the show, as previously reported. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show.”

McCain first joined as a co-host in 2017 and has repeatedly generated headlines, as she’s gone head-to-head in heated arguments with her co-hosts as the outspoken, conservative voice. She announced she was leaving in July.

She noted upon announcing her departure that COVID-19 changed things for her.

Her doctor advised her to leave New York City and she and her husband, Ben, ended up moving to the Washington, D.C. area. She’s a new mom and said that they have an “incredible” life there and support unit. Meghan said she felt like she “didn’t want to leave,” without explaining further.

“Bad Republican” is due out in October.