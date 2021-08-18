REPORT: Nebraska’s Football Program And Scott Frost Are Under NCAA Investigation

Nebraska’s football program is reportedly under NCAA investigation.

According to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the NCAA is investigating the Cornhuskers for allegedly using analysts and consultants during practices and games in an “improper” fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Frost and the Cornhuskers also allegedly moved weight workouts to an off-campus location in order to avoid detection during the coronavirus pandemic.

McMurphy further reported that Frost and other officials have been interviewed about the potential violations.

Nebraska & Coach Scott Frost under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Also, during pandemic, NU held unauthorized off-campus workouts under staff’s direction to avoid detection by school officials, sources said https://t.co/I8FGe1RAvo — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 18, 2021

Honestly, I can’t believe I’m about to defend the Cornhuskers, but if this is all the NCAA allegedly has on Frost and Nebraska, then who really cares?

Sure, they might have used analysts and consultants in a fashion that violated the rules. Of all the things to be accused of, this shouldn’t be near the top of the list.

Having said that, it will be fascinating to see how this plays out. If Nebraska can fire Frost for cause, will they do it?

He’s been a train wreck in Lincoln and there’s no reason to believe things will get better in the near future. They could hit the reset button without having to pay a buyout.

Seeing as how Frost has had next to no success, you simply have to ask the question.

Top 15 wins of the Scott Frost🌽 era: 1 Michigan St (2019)

2 Penn St (2020)

3 Illinois (2018)

4 Minnesota (2018)

5 Northwestern (2019)

6 Rutgers (2020)

7 Illinois (2019)

8 Purdue (2020)

9 Maryland (2019)

10 South Alabama (2019)

11 NIU (2019)

12 Bethune-Cookman (2018)

15 pic.twitter.com/mmGgZ2VYJV — CFB Home (@CFBHome) August 18, 2021

I have no idea how this is going to end, but I have a feeling there is a lot of chaos on the horizon. Envisioning the Cornhuskers pulling the plug on Frost in the immediate future is just an insane thing to think about.