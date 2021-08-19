Former Nurse Allie Rae Reportedly Makes $200,000 A Month On OnlyFans

Former nurse Allie Rae reportedly makes a shocking amount of money on OnlyFans.

According to the New York Post, the former nurse in the Boston-area used to help fight coronavirus, but she's now earning a lot more money on the adult entertainment site.

Just how much is she making? Rae is pulling down about $200,000 a month on OnlyFans. When she was a nurse, Rae told the New York Post that she made between $6,000 and $7,000 a month.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. According to Rae, a few of her coworkers discovered her steamy side job, and when push came to shove, she chose the job that pays more than $2 million annually over being a nurse.

The numbers that sometimes get thrown around on OnlyFans are mind-boggling to me. Rae is 37, a former nurse, has a few kids and is rolling in dough.

No matter what you think about OnlyFans, it's safe to say that there is a staggering amount of money to be made.

She’s making roughly $2.4 million a year! That’s a hell of a raise from being a nurse.

It’s never a bad thing when you’re getting rich, despite the fact not everyone might agree with the means. However, I’m very confident Rae doesn’t care. After all, she’s sleeping on a bed of money.