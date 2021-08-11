Christian OnlyFans Model Says She ‘Asked God If’ She ‘Should Continue Stripping Off’ And The Answer Was ‘Yes’

Nita Marie, a Christian OnlyFans model, said she’s “asked God” several times if she “should continue stripping off” and the answer every time comes back an affirmative.

“I asked God if I should continue stripping off and the answer was always yes,” the 45-year-old model, with 953,000 followers, explained to Jam Press. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday.

Marie, who was not raised in a religious home, had a dream when she was young about Jesus and that put in her on the path to Christianity. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“That experience helped me seek out Christianity and I built a relationship with Christ on a personal level, rather than one filled with doctrine written by men thousands of years ago,” Nita explained.

“I want to let women and men know that there’s nothing wrong with embracing their sexuality and being religious,” she added. “It all starts with loving yourself and trusting that when you have a desire for sex, it is OK and healthy to ask for it.”

“I believe that God wants women to look and feel great and to enjoy their sexuality,” Marie continued. “By empowering myself to feel sexy in my own skin, I allow others to do the same.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Accepts PornHub Vision Award)

Even though she said her stripping on the popular adult entertainment platform has led to a falling out with some of her Christian friends, she believes God wants her to continue and help others have safe and healthy relationships with their bodies and sex, the outlet noted.

Since being on the site, the model has gone from struggling and being on food stamps to making $1.8 million a year, the Sun reported.