Andy Dalton Says The Chicago Bears Are Still His Team For The 2021 Season

Andy Dalton wants people to know the Chicago Bears are still his team.

Dalton was signed to be Chicago’s starting quarterback in 2021, but the calculus changed when the Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

Things really changed when the former Ohio State star dominated in his first preseason game and the calls have started to name Fields the starting QB immediately.

Well, Dalton wants people to know Fields‘ time will have to wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

“Justin is going to have a great career. But right now, it’s my time,” Dalton recently told the media according to ESPN.

Andy Dalton believes the Bears are his team to lead this season. pic.twitter.com/T31uMsjWU7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 19, 2021

I sure do have some bad news for Dalton! He better get used to holding a clipboard because Fields becoming QB1 for the Bears is going to happen sooner than later if his first preseason game was an indication of things to come.

✅ Rush TD

✅ Pass TD Justin Fields is having himself a day in his NFL preseason debut 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Xj08oI4VHp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 14, 2021

Dalton can say it’s his team all he wants, but it doesn’t change reality. The Bears are Justin Fields’ team. It’s just a matter of when that becomes official.

He wasn’t drafted in the first round to sit on the bench. He was drafted in the first round to play, and it looks like he’s ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

Get it out of your system, Dalton! The Bears are Fields’ squad and we all know it.