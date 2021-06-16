Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Says Andy Dalton Is Still The Starting Quarterback

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy wants fans to know Andy Dalton is still the team’s starting quarterback.

The Bears drafted former Ohio State star Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but the team doesn’t plan on rushing him into the lineup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No. Andy is our starter. Again, I can’t predict anything. You know how it goes. There’s so many things that can happen between today and that Week 1, but Andy is our starter and Justin’s our No. 2. And we’re going to stick to this plan,” Nagy told Cris Collinsworth during a recent interview when asked about if Fields might be QB1 to open the season, according to NFL.com.

Nagy can say all he wants about Dalton being the starting quarterback, but seeing as how his job is one the line, I would expect a switch sooner than later.

If the Bears have a poor season, Nagy is going to be fired, and he knows it. That’s only further motivation to make a switch if the Bears get off to a slow start.

You can win games in the NFL with Dalton, but everything around him has to be correct. His ceiling is also much lower.

Justin Fields is the future, he’s a freak of nature athlete and he allows you to open up the playbook way more than Dalton.

For those reasons and more, you can expect Fields to start the moment it becomes clear Dalton can’t get the job done. No matter what Nagy says, that’s the reality of the situation.