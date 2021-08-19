ESPN’s Rob Demovsky Takes A Subtle Jab At The Packers While Talking To Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a great reaction to a comment during a press conference.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky was speaking about Rodgers praise of tight end Bronson Kaufusi when he said, “I can’t wait to see what Kaufusi does in Buffalo this year.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The line is a shot at the Packers for letting Jake Kumerow go right after Rodgers praised him in 2020. Kumerow ended up landing with the Bills.

Naturally, Rodgers had an outstanding reaction as he tried not to laugh.

Aaron Rodgers recently told @peter_king he loves TE6 Bronson Kaufusi. When Rodgers praised Jake Kumerow last year, the Packers cut him and he’s now on the Bills.@RobDemovsky: “I can’t wait to see what Kaufusi does in Buffalo this year.” Rodgers’ reaction: pic.twitter.com/rR00YUVBjz — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 18, 2021

Honestly, that’s the most entertaining that I’ve seen Rodgers in a long time. Ever since he agreed to return to the Packers, you can tell he’s way more authentic.

He doesn’t care about protecting feelings anymore. He’s a man who has been unleashed and I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m here for it.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

It’s not a secret at all that the Packers letting Jake Kumerow go really rubbed Rodgers the wrong way. Clearly, he’s still not completely over it.

Aaron Rodgers, Sept. 3, 2020: “Jake Kumerow has been such a solid performer for us the last couple of years. I love his reliability. I think he’s a fantastic, steady player who’s very heady on and off the field…”https://t.co/UCZciuqaR8 — Jon Meerdink (@JonMeerdink) May 3, 2021

We’re in for a fun year in Green Bay. That much is for sure!