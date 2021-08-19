Editorial

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky Takes A Subtle Jab At The Packers While Talking To Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/mattschneidman/status/1428090575300042758)

Aaron Rodgers had a great reaction to a comment during a press conference.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky was speaking about Rodgers praise of tight end Bronson Kaufusi when he said, “I can’t wait to see what Kaufusi does in Buffalo this year.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The line is a shot at the Packers for letting Jake Kumerow go right after Rodgers praised him in 2020. Kumerow ended up landing with the Bills.

Naturally, Rodgers had an outstanding reaction as he tried not to laugh.

Honestly, that’s the most entertaining that I’ve seen Rodgers in a long time. Ever since he agreed to return to the Packers, you can tell he’s way more authentic.

He doesn’t care about protecting feelings anymore. He’s a man who has been unleashed and I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m here for it.

It’s not a secret at all that the Packers letting Jake Kumerow go really rubbed Rodgers the wrong way. Clearly, he’s still not completely over it.

We’re in for a fun year in Green Bay. That much is for sure!